Milan

50% of Italians underestimate risks of tanning - poll

Experts warn against excessive exposure and tanning creams

50% of Italians underestimate risks of tanning - poll

Milan, July 11 - One in two Italians, or 52%, underestimate the risks of sun exposure, according to a survey carried out by the website In a Bottle (www.inabottle.it) on 2,000 Italians and published on Tuesday. The poll found that half of those surveyed had "borderline behavior" in terms of excessive sun exposure in order to get a tan during the summer. It also interviewed 20 doctors and dermatologists for advice on the risks and benefits of tanning to avoid an increase in the risk of skin cancer, among other problems. One of the first mistakes among those polled, according to dermatologists, was lengthy sun exposure to tan more quickly, cited by 49% of those interviewed, and using bronzing creams instead of sunscreen (45%). The result of excessive exposure included sunburn for 66% of those polled, itchy skin for 44% and heat strokes for 37%. Experts also warned of the long-term risks including skin aging (34%) and irreparable skin damage (22%). Skin should be hydrated with creams - with sunscreen applied at least 30 minutes before exposure - and by drinking up to two liters of water a day, experts said, warning against prolonged sun exposure in the middle of the day when the sun's rays are the strongest.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Giovane agricoltore muore schiacciato dal trattore

Giovane agricoltore muore schiacciato dal trattore

di Armando Scuteri

Incendi, alle 11 edizione straordinaria di Rtp Giornale

Emergenza incendi, gli aggiornamenti

di Domenico Bertè

Incendi, notte da incubo a Messina

Incendi, notte da incubo
a Messina

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33