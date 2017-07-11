Gentiloni welcomes better-than-expected industry data (2)

Rome
11/07/2017
Rome, July 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday welcomed ISTAT figures showing industrial production rose 0.7% in May with respect to April and was up 2.8% with respect to the same month last year. "#Istat Industrial production +2.8% year-on-year," he posted on the @PaoloGentiloni Twitter account. "Better than expected. Committed so that growth gives more work and less inequality". The national statistics also said that industrial production was up 1.7% in the first five months of 2017 compared to the same period last year.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"
di Domenico Bertè
Giovane agricoltore muore schiacciato dal trattore
di Armando Scuteri
Emergenza incendi, gli aggiornamenti
di Domenico Bertè
Incendi, notte da incubo
a Messina
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online