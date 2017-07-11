Gentiloni welcomes better-than-expected industry data (2)

Rome

Premier hails #ISTAT production figures

Rome, July 11 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday welcomed ISTAT figures showing industrial production rose 0.7% in May with respect to April and was up 2.8% with respect to the same month last year. "#Istat Industrial production +2.8% year-on-year," he posted on the @PaoloGentiloni Twitter account. "Better than expected. Committed so that growth gives more work and less inequality". The national statistics also said that industrial production was up 1.7% in the first five months of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

