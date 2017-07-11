Washington

Trump nominates Lewis M. Eisenberg US ambassador to Italy (2)

Also envoy to San Marino

Trump nominates Lewis M. Eisenberg US ambassador to Italy (2)

Washington, July 11 - United States President Donald Trump has nominated Lewis M. Eisenberg to be the next U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino, the White House said. Financier, investor and philanthropist, Eisenberg is the co-founder and managing partner of New York-based Ironhill Investments and for six years he was president of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, including during the September 11 attacks. He studied at Cornell University in the 1960s and then had a career on Wall Street, joining Goldman Sachs in 1966 and becoming a partner in 1978 before leaving in 1989. He ran the Republican National Committee's joint fundraising operations with Trump's campaign. The nomination must be ratified by the Senate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

"Ho visto chi appiccava il fuoco"

di Domenico Bertè

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Giovane agricoltore muore schiacciato dal trattore

Giovane agricoltore muore schiacciato dal trattore

di Armando Scuteri

Incendi, alle 11 edizione straordinaria di Rtp Giornale

Emergenza incendi, gli aggiornamenti

di Domenico Bertè

Incendi, notte da incubo a Messina

Incendi, notte da incubo
a Messina

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33