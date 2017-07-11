Trump nominates Lewis M. Eisenberg US ambassador to Italy (2)

Washington, July 11 - United States President Donald Trump has nominated Lewis M. Eisenberg to be the next U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino, the White House said. Financier, investor and philanthropist, Eisenberg is the co-founder and managing partner of New York-based Ironhill Investments and for six years he was president of the New York and New Jersey Port Authority, including during the September 11 attacks. He studied at Cornell University in the 1960s and then had a career on Wall Street, joining Goldman Sachs in 1966 and becoming a partner in 1978 before leaving in 1989. He ran the Republican National Committee's joint fundraising operations with Trump's campaign. The nomination must be ratified by the Senate.