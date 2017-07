Industrial production up 0.7% in May on April-ISTAT

Rome, July 11 - Italian industrial production recovered in May after dropping in April, ISTAT said Tuesday. The national statistics agency said its seasonally adjusted production index was up 0.7% in May with respect to April. It said the calendar-adjusted index was up 2.8% with respect to May 2016. The agency added that industrial production was up 1.7% in the first five months of 2017 compared to the same period last year. The growth rate is above expectations.