Italy unrivalled for UNESCO heritage sites

(by Silvia Lambertucci) (ANSA) -Rome, July 10 - Italy is the global leader for the number of properties inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list following the addition of its primeval beech forests and 15th-17th century Venetian works of defence. The latest additions, decided at the 41st session of the World Heritage Committee that closed in Krakow on Sunday, take the number of inscribed Italian properties to 53. China ranks a close second with 52 properties, and has the resources and motivation to present a serious threat to Italy's global cultural leadership in future. In Europe Italy comes well ahead of the pack, trailed by Spain, France and Germany respectively with 46, 43 and 41 inscribed sites. India follows with 36 sites, then Mexico with 34, Russia with 27, the United States with 23, Japan and Brazil with 20 and Greece with 18. Currently the UNESCO World Heritage List contains a total of 1,072 properties in 167 countries. The properties are divided into cultural sites (831), natural sites (206), mixed sites (35), cross-border sites (37) and endangered sites (55). Germany's Dresden Elbe Valley and the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary in Oman were deleted from the list respectively in 2009 and 2007. The last Italian properties to be inscribed on the World Heritage list were Arab-Norman Palermo and the Cathedral Churches of Cefalú and Monreale and the vineyard landscapes of Langhe-Roero and Monferrato in the northern Piedmont region. Next year the committee is set to consider the candidature of two more Italian properties, the 20th-century industrial town of Ivrea in Piedmont and the Prosecco hills. In 2019 the rules will change to allow countries to present only one candidate site each to a total of 35 worldwide. Due to the high number of properties already inscribed on the list in the event of 'oversubscription' Italy would see its proposals examined last. photo: fortifications at Palmanova, part of the Venetian works of defence