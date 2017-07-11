Rome

Renzi says 'we'll win match' at EU over Fiscal Compact (2)

PD leader stands by idea to allow deficits up to 2.9%

Renzi says 'we'll win match' at EU over Fiscal Compact (2)

Rome, July 11 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi stuck by his proposal for the European Union to scrap the Fiscal Compact and allow budget deficits up 2.9% of GDP for five years Tuesday. Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem rejected the notion Monday, saying it was "not a decision that a country can take on its own". "It's a film we've seen before," Renzi told Radio Kiss Kiss. "When we conducted the battle for (budget) flexibility three years ago, Europe said 'no chance' at the start. Instead, after a hard battle of six months, we obtained flexibility to the tune of 20 billion (euros)". On Monday Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said the issue would be one for the next parliament to consider, with Italy set to have a general election early next year. "The proposal to go back to Maastricht (Treaty rules) will be taken up again whoever ends up governing because it is so strong and articulated that it will make a mark in the debate and we will win the match".

