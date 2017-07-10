Spread closes down 3 on 173 (2)

Rome, July 10 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed down three points on 173 points Monday, compared to 176 at Friday's close, with the yield down 0.07% to 2.26%. The spread had surged nine points Friday on expectations of an end to central banks' expansionary policies. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on EU populist fears.