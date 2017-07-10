Rome

Spread closes down 3 on 173 (2)

Yield edges down to 2.26%

Spread closes down 3 on 173 (2)

Rome, July 10 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed down three points on 173 points Monday, compared to 176 at Friday's close, with the yield down 0.07% to 2.26%. The spread had surged nine points Friday on expectations of an end to central banks' expansionary policies. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points recently on EU populist fears.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cristian è andato in cielo

Cristian è volato in cielo

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

di Francesco Tiziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33