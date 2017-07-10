Bersani would vote against 'odd' Renzi idea (3)

Rome
10/07/2017
Rome, July 10 - Pier Luigi Bersani, a leading member of the MDP, a splinter group from the ruling Democratic Party (PD), said Monday that he would vote against if the government adopted PD leader Matteo Renzi's proposal for the deficit-to-GDP ratio to be allowed up to 2.9%. "(Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan said it will be talked about in good time," said Bersani, a former PD leader who split from the group this year due to differences with Renzi. "But if this government made it a recipe, they can't expect us to support it. Lowering taxes and getting growth is an odd idea. It has not happened in any country around the world. I'm amazed these ideas come out like this. "It is a waste of time to come out with right-wing things that are 40 years old". Asked about Bersani's opposition to the idea, Renzi said "Bersani being against me, that's nothing new".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online