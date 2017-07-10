Bossi gets 2 yrs 3 mths for misusing party funds (5)

Milan, July 10 - Former Northern League (LN) leader Umberto Bossi on Monday got two years and three months in jail for using party funds for personal ends. His son Renzo, known as The Trout, got one and a half years. Former League treasurer Francesco Belsito got two and a half years for misappropriation. The terms broadly met prosecutors' requests. LN founder Bossi, 75, was found guilty of taking money when he was head of the formerly secessionist group. LN leader Matteo Salvini said he was "sorry, from the human standpoint" about his predecessor Bossi's conviction but Bossi "is part of another political era". He said the LN had "renewed men and projects". LN bigwig and former leader Roberto Maroni, the Lombardy governor, said he was sorry about what had happened to the "extraordinary" Bossi and the way he had been "exploited" by people following a stroke. Maroni led the LN from 2012, when Bossi stepped down, until December 2013 when Salvini took over.