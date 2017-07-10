Milan

Bossi gets 2 yrs 3 mths for misusing party funds (5)

Son gets 1 1/2 yrs, Belsito gets 2 1/2 yrs

Bossi gets 2 yrs 3 mths for misusing party funds (5)

Milan, July 10 - Former Northern League (LN) leader Umberto Bossi on Monday got two years and three months in jail for using party funds for personal ends. His son Renzo, known as The Trout, got one and a half years. Former League treasurer Francesco Belsito got two and a half years for misappropriation. The terms broadly met prosecutors' requests. LN founder Bossi, 75, was found guilty of taking money when he was head of the formerly secessionist group. LN leader Matteo Salvini said he was "sorry, from the human standpoint" about his predecessor Bossi's conviction but Bossi "is part of another political era". He said the LN had "renewed men and projects". LN bigwig and former leader Roberto Maroni, the Lombardy governor, said he was sorry about what had happened to the "extraordinary" Bossi and the way he had been "exploited" by people following a stroke. Maroni led the LN from 2012, when Bossi stepped down, until December 2013 when Salvini took over.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cristian è andato in cielo

Cristian è volato in cielo

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

di Francesco Tiziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33