CasaPound raids Rome beach agst immigrant hawkers (2)

Rome, July 10 - The far-right CasaPound group on Sunday raided a popular beach at Ostia near Rome issuing flyers against immigrant hawkers of nicknacks. "As well as selling nicknacks, the hawkers also sell drinks posing illegal competition to authorised sellers," said the group, around 15 of whose members took part in the raid. Municipal police reacted by saying they controlled what was being sold on the beach "every weekend". A Senator for the centre-left Democratic Party, Stefano Esposito, said the raid "smacks of Fascism". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said "we firmly condemn the violence and intimidation that took place at Ostia. "No one should try to take the place of authorities," she said. Prefect Domenico Vulpiani, who has been running Ostia since is council was dissolvced for mafia infiltration, said CasaPound's action was "intolerable".