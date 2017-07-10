Woman stopped trying to steal baby from clinic (2)

Milan

Woman stopped trying to steal baby from clinic

Milan, July 10 - A woman of South American origin was stopped by hospital staff while trying to steal a newborn girl from Milan's Mangiagalli Clinic Monday. The 10-day-old girl was in her cradle in a room with her mother who was getting ready to take her home, sources said. The woman said the girl needed last-minute tests and the mother did not suspect anything even though the woman was not wearing medical clothing, sources said. The woman went towards the exit, but eagle-eyed health workers realised what had happened and stopped her. Then they called police. Mother and baby were examined and said to be fine, allowing the mother to go home with her child after recovering from the initial shock. The woman had never shown signs of psychiatric problems, medical sources said.

