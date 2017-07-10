New work voucher system comes into force (2)

Rome, July 10 - The new Libretto Famiglia payment booklet system for households to pay people doing occasional work, such as babysitting, cleaning, and private lessons, comes into force on Monday. The booklets, issued via pensions and social security agency INPS, replace the much-criticized voucher system that were scrapped by the government earlier this year, averting the need for a referendum on their abolition. Susanna Camusso, the leader of the CGIL union that successfully petitioned for the vouchers referendum, has threatened to appeal to the Constitutional Court over the new system. Vincenzo Boccia, the head of industrial employers' body Confindustria, said the voucher issue was "marginal" to the important economic issues facing Italy.