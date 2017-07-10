Girl, 2, drowns in home pool (2)

Verona
10/07/2017
Verona, July 10 - A two-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of her home at Menà di Castagnaro on the border between the provinces of Verona and Rovigo Monday. An emergency team rushed to the scene and tried to revive the girl but nothing could be done. Police were trying to reconstruct what happened after talking to the girl's Romanian parents.
