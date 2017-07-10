Verona

Girl, 2, drowns in home pool (2)

Near Verona

Girl, 2, drowns in home pool (2)

Verona, July 10 - A two-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of her home at Menà di Castagnaro on the border between the provinces of Verona and Rovigo Monday. An emergency team rushed to the scene and tried to revive the girl but nothing could be done. Police were trying to reconstruct what happened after talking to the girl's Romanian parents.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cristian è andato in cielo

Cristian è volato in cielo

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Messina, grave incidente a causa di un incendio: due feriti

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

di Francesco Tiziano

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33