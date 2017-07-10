CasaPound raids Rome beach agst immigrant hawkers

Rome
10/07/2017
Rome, July 10 - The far-right CasaPound group on Sunday raided a popular beach at Ostia near Rome issuing flyers against immigrant hawkers of nicknacks. "As well as selling nicknacks, the hawkers also sell drinks posing illegal competition to authorised sellers," said the group, around 15 of whose members took part in the raid. Municipal police reacted by saying they controlled what ws being sold on the beach "every weekend". A Senator for the centre-left Democratic Party, Stefano Esposito, said the raid "smacks of Fascism".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online