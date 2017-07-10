CasaPound raids Rome beach agst immigrant hawkers

Rome, July 10 - The far-right CasaPound group on Sunday raided a popular beach at Ostia near Rome issuing flyers against immigrant hawkers of nicknacks. "As well as selling nicknacks, the hawkers also sell drinks posing illegal competition to authorised sellers," said the group, around 15 of whose members took part in the raid. Municipal police reacted by saying they controlled what ws being sold on the beach "every weekend". A Senator for the centre-left Democratic Party, Stefano Esposito, said the raid "smacks of Fascism".