Bossi gets 2 yrs 3 mths for misusing party finds (2)

Milan
10/07/2017
(refiling with photo) Milan, July 10 - Former Northern League (LN) leader Umberto Bossi on Monday got two years and three months in jail for using party funds for personal ends. His son Renzo, known as The Trout, got one and a half years. Former League treasurer Francesco Belsito got two and a half years for misappropriation. The terms broadly met prosecutors' requests. LN founder Bossi, 75, was found guilty of taking money when he was head of the formerly secessionist group.
