Domestic violence victim 'hadn't washed dishes'

Bari
10/07/2017
Bari, July 10 - A woman who was fatally beaten by her husband after a string of domestic violence deserved to be treated like that because she failed to do the dishes, her husband reportedly told her mother. The 30-year-old Polish woman, Anita Betata Rzepecka, died in a Bari hospital after being struck by her 44-year-old Romanian husband Marian Sima and suffering concussion after hitting her head in an umpteenth episode of domestic violence July 6, sources said Monday. Sima has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The alleged murderer reportedly told the victim's mother "your daughter deserves all this because she had not washed the dishes like I told her to", the mother said. The violence had been going on for two years, she said.
