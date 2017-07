Chechen nabbed for terror, 3 others deported

Bari, July 10 - Italian police on Saturday arrested in Puglia a Chechen ISIS foreign fighter they said was set to travel to Belgium to stage a terror attack. Eli Bombataliev, 38, allegedly part of an ISIS group that killed 19 people in the Chechen capital Grozny in 2014, was caught on a wiretap saying he was "ready" to carry out a suicide attack, police said. His wife, 49,-year-old Russian Marina Kachmazova, and two 20-something Albanian brothers, Orkid and Lusien Mustaqi, said to be part of his terror group, were deported. The woman had asked to a 'shahidka' or female suicide bomber, police said.