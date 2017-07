Renzi 2.9% proposal issue for next legislature-Padoan (2)

Brussels, July 10 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's proposal to run a budget deficit of 2.9% for five years to boost the economy is an issue "for the next legislature", Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Monday when asked if the government might consider putting it into next year's budget. Democratic Party (PD) leader Renzi makes the proposal in his new book, Avanti (Forward). There had been speculation he had made it in time to be a vote winner in the next general election, expected early next year.