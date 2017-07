Marina Berlusconi rules out following father's footsteps

Milan, July 10 - Marina Berlusconi, a top executive in her father's business empire, on Monday again ruled out following in her father's footsteps as head of the Italian centre right. "I don't believe in dynasties," said the 50-year-old president of Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest family holding company. Berlusconi, 80, has been casting around for a premiership candidate for his Forza Italia party in next year's general election because a tax-fraud-related ban on him holding office runs until 2019. His latest candidate, Fiat Chrysler chief Sergio Marchionne, turned down the mantle at the weekend. Marina, Berlusconi's eldest daughter, is also head of Italy's biggest publishing group Mondadori.