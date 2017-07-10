M5S-Renzi clash over antiFascism bill (2)

Rome
10/07/2017
Rome, July 10 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi clashed with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Monday over a bill presented by a member of the ex-premier's centre-left group to tighten up legislation against promoting Fascism. The M5S described the bill, which would build on the existing crime of apology for Fascism, as "liberticide," saying it sanctioned "merely laudatory conduct". "Fascism was liberticide, not the law against apology for Fascism," Renzi said on Facebook. The right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party has also criticised the bill for creating the crime of opinion. Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing, anti-migrant Northern League, went as far as to suggest an existing anti-Fascism law, the so-called Mancino law, be abolished. "A crime of opinion has no sense in 2017," Salvini said. "One thing is threats, insults, instigation to terrorism, another thing is ideas which, whether they are good or bad, can be refuted but not a reason for arrest. "Ideas should not be put on trial. Get rid of the Mancino Law".
