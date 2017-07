Priest chases down bag snatcher

Milan, July 10 - A 38-year-old priest chased down and got police to arrest a 35-year-old Moroccan who had snatched the bag of a 71-year-old woman in front of a Milan church Sunday evening. Father Martino Rebecchi saw the bag snatch from his window, rushed down and contacted police on his cellphone while he pursued the man for several minutes and guided police cars to a square where police stopped him, police said.