Renzi wants to 'scrap Fiscal Compact' (2)

Rome, July 10 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has proposed scrapping the Fiscal Compact and having new EU budget laws that allow deficits of up to 3% of gross domestic product (GDP). "In my book I make a proposal, let's bring down debt but return to Maastricht and a deficit (limit) of 3% to give oxygen to the economy," ex-premier Renzi told RAI television referring to a new book he has written ahead of a general election that will be held early in 2018 at the latest. "Let's scrap the Fiscal Pact and bring down taxes for families with children, artisans and small businesses and those who cannot get by. "It is not just a PD idea, but one for all the parties to take to Europe - in other countries they go into Europe together. "The other parties should accept this proposal, because it's not the PD that needs lower taxes, the country does". The European Commission on Monday gave no comment on Renzi's proposal, which would allow the deficit-to-GDP ratio to climb to 2.9% for five years. "(European Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker has a very good relationship with (Italian) Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni," a spokesperson for Juncker said. "The relevant Commissioners have a very good relationship with (Economy) Minister (Pier Carlo) Padoan. "The European Commission does not comment on the comments of people outside this circle".