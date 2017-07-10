Italy's housewives drop by 518,000 in 10 years (3)

Rome, July 10 - ISTAT said Monday that 7.338 million women in Italy declared themselves to be housewives in 2016, 518,000 fewer than 10 years ago. The average age of the Italian housewife is 60, the national statistics agency said. Under one in 10 of the housewives, 8.5%, were aged under 34. The agency said that 63.8% of housewives live in central and southern Italian regions. It added that just over half of these women have never worked outside the home. ISTAT said 10.8% were not even trying to find jobs as they do not think they would be able to find one. One in five housewives in Italy in the 15-to-34 age bracket lived in absolute poverty in 2015, ISTAT said. The statistics agency said this was almost five times higher than the rate of 5.3% for women in work of the same age. It was also higher than the incidence of 4.8% for housewives aged over 64. The agency estimated that 700,000 housewives in Italy live in absolute poverty - 9.3% of the total - meaning they do not have enough income to acquire a basket of good and services considered essential for a dignified life.