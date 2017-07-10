Rome

Italy's housewives drop by 518,000 in 10 years (3)

Average age 60, 20% of young ones 'desperate' due to poverty

Italy's housewives drop by 518,000 in 10 years (3)

Rome, July 10 - ISTAT said Monday that 7.338 million women in Italy declared themselves to be housewives in 2016, 518,000 fewer than 10 years ago. The average age of the Italian housewife is 60, the national statistics agency said. Under one in 10 of the housewives, 8.5%, were aged under 34. The agency said that 63.8% of housewives live in central and southern Italian regions. It added that just over half of these women have never worked outside the home. ISTAT said 10.8% were not even trying to find jobs as they do not think they would be able to find one. One in five housewives in Italy in the 15-to-34 age bracket lived in absolute poverty in 2015, ISTAT said. The statistics agency said this was almost five times higher than the rate of 5.3% for women in work of the same age. It was also higher than the incidence of 4.8% for housewives aged over 64. The agency estimated that 700,000 housewives in Italy live in absolute poverty - 9.3% of the total - meaning they do not have enough income to acquire a basket of good and services considered essential for a dignified life.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cristian è andato in cielo

Cristian è volato in cielo

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

di Francesco Tiziano

Incendi, notte da incubo a Messina

Incendi, notte da incubo
a Messina

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33