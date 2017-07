Commission gives no comment on Renzi budget proposal

Brussels, July 10 - The European Commission on Monday gave no comment on Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi's proposal to allow the deficit-to-GDP ratio to climb to 2.9% for five years. "(European Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker has a very good relationship with (Italian) Premier (Paolo) Gentiloni," a spokesperson for Juncker said. "The relevant Commissioners have a very good relationship with (Economy) Minister (Pier Carlo) Padoan. The European Commission does not comment on the comments of people outside this circle".