Berlusconi says hopes no flexibility-migrants deal

Lamezia Terma, July 10 - Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi commented Monday on reports that a deal the administration of ex-premier Matteo Renzi reached with the EU led to all asylum seekers rescued in the southern Mediterranean being taken to Italy. Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi has denied this. "I don't want to even consider the hypothesis that this accommodating attitude towards Europe was the price for greater budget flexibility that made deceptive electoral moves possible," Berlusconi said in a message to FI lawmakers Jole Santelli and Roberto Occhiuto.