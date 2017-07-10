Giancarlo Cancelleri M5S governor candidate in Sicily

Palermo, July 10 - Giancarlo Cancelleri is to run as the candidate of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) for the Sicilian regional presidency in elections to be held on November 5. The anti-establishment movement made the announcement following on-line primaries at an event attended by leader Beppe Grillo in Palermo. This is the second time that Cancelleri, 42, will run for the leadership of the island region after coming third in 2012 elections won by incumbent Rosario Crocetta of the centre left. He is considered close to the movement's top brass and especially to Deputy House Speaker Luigi Di Maio, who is tipped as a possible M5S premier candidate at general elections next year. On Sunday Cancelleri, an accountant by training, said his first move as governor would be to cut regional councillors' wages. "We will dismantle the Region, we will give hope to Sicilians," he said. "Our calling card to citizens will be the cut in life annuities and privileges and the reduction in the salaries of regional councillors," Cancelleri added.