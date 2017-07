Beach venue near Venice told to remove pro-Fascism material (2)

Chioggia, July 10 - Venice Prefect Carlo Boffi on Monday signed an order for a beach establishment at the nearby resort of Chioggia to "immediately remove all references to Fascism on signs, posters and banners". The move comes after reports of images sympathetic to Fascism and Benito Mussolini at Chioggia's Playa Punta Canna establishment caused a furore. Furthermore, the establishment's manager, Gianni Scarpa, was ordered to "abstain from the further release of messages against democracy". Partisans association ANPI was among those calling for the licence of 64-year-old Scarpa, who alleged gave Fascist-like speeches at the venue, to be revoked.