Rome

One in five young housewives in poverty - ISTAT

Almost five times higher than rate for 15-34-year-olds in work

Rome, July 10 - One in five housewives in Italy in the 15-to-34 age bracket lived in absolute poverty in 2015, ISTAT said in a report on Monday. The statistics agency said this was almost five times higher than the rate of 5.3% for women in work of the same age. It was also higher than the incidence of 4.8% for housewives aged over 64. The agency estimated that 700,000 housewives in Italy live in absolute poverty - 9.3% of the total - meaning they do not have enough income to acquire a basket of good and services considered essential for a dignified life.

