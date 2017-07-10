Rome

Antitrust OKs Intesa acquisition of Veneto banks (2)

Concentration does not prejudice competition, says authority

Antitrust OKs Intesa acquisition of Veneto banks (2)

Rome, July 10 - Italy's competition authority said Monday that it has approved Intesa Sanpaolo's acquisition of two medium sized Veneto banks. The authority said it had decided "not to launch a probe" as the move did not prejudice competition in the banking sector. Last month Intesa Sanpaolo took over the 'good' assets of the two insolvent lenders, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI), for a symbolic price of one euro with the help of a multi-billion euro government intervention to protect deposits and jobs and avert the risk of them requiring a bail-in.

