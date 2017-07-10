Torre Annunziata remembers victims of building collapse

Torre Annunziata, July 10 - Residents of the southern seaside town of Torre Annunziata near Naples held a minute's silence and released white balloons on Sunday evening in memory of the eight people who died when an apartment building collapsed on Friday. The victims were the Cuccurullo and Guida families, respectively comprising three adults and two adults and two children, and Pina Aprea. The bodies of Francesca and Salvatore Guida, 14 and eight, were the last to be pulled out of the rubble on Saturday morning. The victims all lived on the third and fourth floors of the apartment building. Magistrates are investigating the cause of the collapse amid speculation that renovation work allegedly to create a B&B on the first and second floors may have been to blame. Eighteen families living nearby have been evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.