Italy's housewives drop by 518,000 in 10 years

Rome, July 10 - ISTAT said Monday that 7.338 million women in Italy declared themselves to be housewives in 2016, 518,000 fewer than 10 years ago. The average age of the Italian housewife is 60, the national statistics agency said. Under one in 10 of the housewives, 8.5%, were aged under 34. The agency said that 63.8% of housewives live in central and southern Italian regions.