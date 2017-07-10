Italy's housewives drop by 518,000 in 10 years

Rome
10/07/2017
Rome, July 10 - ISTAT said Monday that 7.338 million women in Italy declared themselves to be housewives in 2016, 518,000 fewer than 10 years ago. The average age of the Italian housewife is 60, the national statistics agency said. Under one in 10 of the housewives, 8.5%, were aged under 34. The agency said that 63.8% of housewives live in central and southern Italian regions.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online