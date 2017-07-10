Rome

New work voucher system comes into force

'Family Booklet' replaces much-criticised system

New work voucher system comes into force

Rome, July 10 - The new Libretto Famiglia payment booklet system for households to pay people doing occasional work, such as babysitting, cleaning, and private lessons, comes into force on Monday. The booklets, issued via pensions and social security agency INPS, replace the much-criticized voucher system that were scrapped by the government earlier this year, averting the need for a referendum on their abolition. Susanna Camusso, the leader of the CGIL union that successfully petitioned for the vouchers referendum, has threatened to appeal to the Constitutional Court over the new system.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Cristian è andato in cielo

Cristian è volato in cielo

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Estorsioni ai parcheggi durante concerto, due in manette

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Tiziano Ferro, che spettacolo a Messina!

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

Cosche joniche, scarcerati in 28

di Francesco Tiziano

Scoppia un incendio, panico a San Michele/Video

Scoppia un incendio, panico a San Michele/Video

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33