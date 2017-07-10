Turin

Road rage driver causes deadly accident

Woman dead, boyfriend in serious condition in hospital

Turin, July 10 - A 51-year-old van driver has been arrested and is accused of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a deadly accident in a fit of road rage on Sunday. The man allegedly deliberately hit a motorbike at Condove, in the Valle di Susa area near Turin, killing a 26-year-old woman who was travelling on it with her boyfriend, after a row. The boyfriend is in a serious condition in Turin's CTO hospital. The van driver tested above the legal limit for alcohol while behind the wheel, sources said.

