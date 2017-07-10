Road rage driver causes deadly accident

Turin
10/07/2017
Turin, July 10 - A 51-year-old van driver has been arrested and is accused of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a deadly accident in a fit of road rage on Sunday. The man allegedly deliberately hit a motorbike at Condove, in the Valle di Susa area near Turin, killing a 26-year-old woman who was travelling on it with her boyfriend, after a row. The boyfriend is in a serious condition in Turin's CTO hospital. The van driver tested above the legal limit for alcohol while behind the wheel, sources said.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online