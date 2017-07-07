New Charlie hearing asked after Rome says treatment may work (2)

Rome, July 7 - A new British High Court hearing has been requested for Charlie Gard after the Vatican's children's hospital said a new experimental protocol might work for the terminally ill 11-month-old British boy. There is lab evidence that the experimental treatment protocol for Charlie prepared by the Bambino Gesù may work, according to a letter from Rome to London's Great Ormond Street Hospital which officially asks its doctors to be allowed to administer it. The letter, without the doctors' signatures, was posted on Facebook page Charlie's Army by his aunt. After receiving the letter, Great Ormond Street asked the High Court for a new hearing on Charlie "in the light of claims concerning possible other treatments", the BBC and Sky News said. In a statement, the London hopsita said it was "right to try" the experimental treatment prepared for Charlie by "two international hospitals. "We are convinced together with Charlie's parents," it said in a statement. "Two international hospitals and their researchers have told us in the last 24 hours that they have new evidence about experimental treatment proposed by them". The other hospital is believed to be in the US. Rare-disease specialists at Bambino Gesu' are working with other international experts to map out an experimental treatment protocol for Charlie, hospital chief Mariella Enoc said. Charlie Gard's mother has said she wrote to Pope Francis asking him to intervene, but did not request United States President Donald Trump's help, the Press Association reported on Friday. Bambino Gesu' has offered to try to treat the boy, but British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told Italian Foreign Minister Angelino that this was not possible earlier this week. The mother, Connie Yates, told the Press Association that doctors at Great Ormond Street wanted to turn off Charlie's life-support on Monday but decided not to after the White House intervened. At the end of June, the European Court of Human Rights rejected an appeal by Charlie's parents that he be allowed to undergo the experimental treatment in the US, following a similar ruling by the UK's supreme court. Great Ormond Street had said Charlie's mechanical ventilator would be switched off after the European judgment, but the hospital has since given the boy's parents more time to spend with him before this happens. British tabloid The Sun has reported that Pope Francis wants to give Charlie a Vatican passport so the court ruling can be overcome.