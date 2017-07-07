Florence, July 7 - The 2017 edition of the annual summer dance extravaganza Roberto Bolle and Friends opens in Florence on July 7 before taking to the road with dates in old and new locations up and down the peninsula. The event crowns a successful season for the 42-year-old principal dancer at La Scala and the American Ballet Theatre, which also saw him appear in a prime-time event broadcast by RAI1 last October. The tour includes dates in the Tuscan regional capital, at Rome's Baths of Caracalla, the Spoleto Festival, Verona and Sardinia. "The summer tour has become an unmissable and highly anticipated date in my calendar," said Bolle, who is also the artistic director of the gala event. "It is a unique human and artistic experience," he added. "(This kind of show) creates a special relationship with the public. The warmth, enthusiasm and affection shown by the thousands of people we manage to reach during these dates is exceptional," concluded the ballet dancer. This year the cast includes Russia's Polina Semionova and Daniil Simkin. Bolle, born in Casale Monferrato on March 26, 1975 is perhaps Italy's most celebrated ever male ballet dancer. He is currently a principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre and a principal dancer étoile at La Scala Theatre Ballet. Bolle also dances regularly as a guest artist with the world's leading companies. These include The Royal Ballet, the Mariinsky Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Paris Opera Ballet.