Five missing as three bodies found after building collapses

Torre Annunziata, July 7 - Five people were still missing, including two children, after three bodies were found in the wreckage of an apartment building that collapsed in the southern city of Torrze Annunziata near Naples, sources said Friday. So far the bodies of two men and a woman have been found. Earlier Torre Annunziata Mayor Vincenzo Ascione said: "According to the information I have, two families are missing. "One is made up of the parents and two children. The other is composed of three adults. "In total seven people, although it is difficult to give official news about the number of missing people at the moment. "No one was living on the first two floors, which were undergoing renovation work. "The families lived on the third and fourth (floors)". Rescue services later said that one more person, who was not identified, was also missing. Rescuers are digging with their hands and dog units are being deployed. Torre Annunziata prosecutors have opened an investigation. When asked if the collapse could have been caused by the renovation work, Ascione replied: "we cannot say". The mayor said the building was constructed between the 1950s and 60s. Eye witnesses said there was no explosion, just the noise of the building collapsing. A goods train was said to have passed by the building shortly before the collapse. Rail company RFI said the train's vibrations would not have had an effect on the building's stability. Services along a local rail has been suspended with rubble on the tracks. "We are witnessing unimaginable scenes, an inhuman tragedy," said Ascione. "The rescue workers will not stop while it is possible to bring people out alive".