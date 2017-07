Lazio fires up 400% - Zingaretti (2)

Rome, July 7 - Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti said in a letter to prefects Friday that forest fires in the region had gone up 400% between 2015 and 2016. He said the "climate factor, marked by an extraordinary drought which spurred this administration to declare state of natural calamity, is not sufficient in itself to justify a clearly anomalous trend in the phenomena", pointing to arson. Lazio, and the area around Rome in particular, has been plagued by a string of fires recently.