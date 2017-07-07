Rome

Migrant reception can't be in single country - Gentiloni (2)

'Not resigned to this idea'

Rome, July 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday "we cannot resign ourselves to the idea of (migrant) reception in a single country". But he said he had thought it "unlikely" that Italy would overcome this problem at the recent informal EU interior ministers' meeting in Tallinn. Gentiloni was answering a question at the G20 about other EU members' refusal to open their ports to migrants. Gentiloni also said at the G20 summit that "it is normal to think about there not being an unlimited capacity to receive (migrants). "We are thinking about it, we are doing so with very great solidarity that is hard to translate into concrete actions". Gentiloni was answering a question on former premier Matteo Renzi's call for a cap on migrant numbers. In other remarks, Gentiloni said that "we must not squander the opportunity of recovery that is appearing through protectionism or negative signals on climate".

