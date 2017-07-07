Caputo sentenced to life for Fortuna murder (2)

Naples, July 7 - Raimondo Caputo aka Titò was sentenced to life imprisonment Friday for murdering six-year-old Fortuna Loffredo on June 24, 2014 by throwing her off the eighth floor of a building in the Parco Verde district of Caivano near Naples. Caputo was also accused of sexually abusing the girl, known as Chicca, and two of the three daughters of his former partner Mariana Fabozzi who got 10 years for not preventing the abuse. The verdict reflected the request of prosecutors, who had asked for a life term for Caputo. Testimony from children living in the apartment complex where Fortuna lived, was repeatedly raped, and ultimately died have led the Loffredo family and others connected to the investigation to suspect a wider pedophile ring was at work there.