Rome

Colosseum risks disruption with July 12 union assembly

Superintendency says procedures activated to ensure site open

Rome, July 7 - Visitors to the Colosseum, the Palatine Hill and the Imperial Forums risk facing disruption on July 12 after unions said they were calling a staff assembly that day. The unions warned the sites risked being closed between 8:30 and 12:30 due to the assembly, but the special superintendency said procedures had been activated to avert a closure. Previous action by workers led to gates being shut, prompting political controversy and calls for regulations on union action to be changed.

