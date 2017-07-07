Colosseum risks disruption with July 12 union assembly

Rome
07/07/2017
Rome, July 7 - Visitors to the Colosseum, the Palatine Hill and the Imperial Forums risk facing disruption on July 12 after unions said they were calling a staff assembly that day. The unions warned the sites risked being closed between 8:30 and 12:30 due to the assembly, but the special superintendency said procedures had been activated to avert a closure. Previous action by workers led to gates being shut, prompting political controversy and calls for regulations on union action to be changed.
