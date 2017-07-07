M5S opens online store to help fund movement's development

Rome
07/07/2017
Rome, July 7 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has opened an online store offering nicknacks memorabilia and other products to help "fund the development of the movement", it said Friday. The store is currently selling T-shirts, smartphone covers, keyrings, mousepads and watches as well as some environmentally friendly products of the Linea Eco, the M5S said on its web page. It invited members to post suggestions for other kinds of memorabilia or new T-shirt and smartphone cover designs. "Earnings from the sale of memorabilia will go exclusively towrds initiatives for the development of the 5-Star Movement and its instruments of direct democracy," said the M5S, which consults its members online on all major decisions. photo: M5S leader, comedian Beppe Grillo
