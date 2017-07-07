Ornella Muti bunked off tour with false sickie to see Putin

Pordenone, July 7 - Ornella Muti cancelled an Italian tour date with a false sick note in 2010 to attend a gala dinner in Russia with President Vladimir Putin and Kevin Costner, a court said Friday. The actress, now 62, was given a suspended jail term of six months and a 500-euro fine by the Trieste appeals court, which upheld a lower court's verdict two years ago. The court said the sentence would only be suspended if Muti paid Pordenone's Teatro Verdi 30,000 in damages for fraudulently calling off her show.