Man shoots at ex, takes own life in front of police

Rome
07/07/2017
Rome, July 7 - A 34-year-old Roman man shot himself dead in front of a Carabinieri police at the end of a fit of violence late on Thursday, sources said Friday. The police arrived at the scene after the man fired two shots at the balcony where he ex-partner was and then fired two more at the door of his brother-in-law's home on the outskirts of Rome.
