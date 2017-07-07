Rome

Man shoots at ex, takes own life in front of police

34-year-old Roman committed suicide when saw Carabinieri

Man shoots at ex, takes own life in front of police

Rome, July 7 - A 34-year-old Roman man shot himself dead in front of a Carabinieri police at the end of a fit of violence late on Thursday, sources said Friday. The police arrived at the scene after the man fired two shots at the balcony where he ex-partner was and then fired two more at the door of his brother-in-law's home on the outskirts of Rome.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

Operazione Beta, ecco tutti gli arrestati

A Messina una cellula di "cosa nostra" catanese

A Messina una cellula
di "cosa nostra" catanese

Operazione Beta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

Operazione Beta, il VIDEO dei carabinieri

Le mani di Cosa nostra su Messina

Le mani di Cosa nostra su Messina

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Operazione Beta, così agiva la "cellula"

Operazione Beta, così agiva la "cellula"

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33