Fixed number must be set for migrants - Renzi (3)

Rome, July 7 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that there should be a fixed number of asylum seekers that Italy takes. The ex-premier also suggested Rome should threaten not to pay its EU contributions if it does not get more help with the Mediterranean migrant crisis. "We must say that there has to be a fixed number of arrivals, we should not feel guilty if we cannot receive them all," Renzi said. "We will talk about the balance sheet in 2018. "If other countries who have committed to receive (people) do not do so, I think it's right that Italy says that it won't contribute 20 billion to the EU budget". Renzi reiterated on Friday that he does not think the issue of who the centre-left group should form alliances with was of interest to voters. "If we only talk about coalitions I think they will take us for mad," ex-premier Renzi said. "Let's talk about work and concrete things. Alliances are issue that regard the political class". On Thursday Renzi crossed swords with Culture Minister Dario Franceschini over the PD's need for alliances at the party's directorate in Rome. But Franceschini said that the party needs allies to win elections after it did badly in recent mayoral run-offs. Renzi has ruled out allies to the left especially ex-PD splinter MDP, spurring criticism from Franceschini and other PD faction leaders such as Justice Minister Andrea Orlando.