Duty to be united on terrorism, Gentiloni tells G20 (2)

Hamburg

Italian premier addresses first session of violence-hit summit

Hamburg, July 7 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni called for unity against terrorism at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday. "There may be different geopolitical visions among us, but we have the duty to be united against terrorism," Gentiloni said as he addressed the first session of the G20, which was devoted to this issue. The summit has been hit by violent clashes in which 159 police and an unknown number of protestors were injured. Gentiloni said that "in the next few weeks we may achieve the decisive military victory against ISIS". "So the fight against funding, including the money that comes from the traffic in human beings, and radicalization is even more central," he added. "A commitment from the major web players for the removal of the content is necessary. "Social and cultural investment is needed to take space away from the recruitment of terror".

