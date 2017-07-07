++ Alliance debate only dear to political class-Renzi ++

Rome

Necessary to talk about concrete things, says PD chief

Rome, July 7 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi reiterated on Friday that he does not think the issue of who the centre-left group should form alliances with was of interest to voters. "If we only talk about coalitions I think they will take us for mad," Renzi said. "Let's talk about work and concrete things. Alliances are issue that regard the political class".

