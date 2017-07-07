Vatican City

G20 must prioritize poor, refugees says pope

No distinction for nationality or religion - Francis

G20 must prioritize poor, refugees says pope

Vatican City, July 7 - Pope Francis called on world leaders to prioritize helping the poor and refugees in his message for the G20 summit in Hamburg. "It is necessary to give absolute priority to the poor, the refuges, the suffering, the displaced and the excluded, without distinction of nation, race, religion or culture, in the hearts and minds of rulers and in every phase of implementation of political measures," the message read.

