G20 must prioritize poor, refugees says pope

Vatican City
07/07/2017
Vatican City, July 7 - Pope Francis called on world leaders to prioritize helping the poor and refugees in his message for the G20 summit in Hamburg. "It is necessary to give absolute priority to the poor, the refuges, the suffering, the displaced and the excluded, without distinction of nation, race, religion or culture, in the hearts and minds of rulers and in every phase of implementation of political measures," the message read.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online