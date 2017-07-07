Fixed number must be set for migrants - Renzi (2)

Rome
07/07/2017
Rome, July 7 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday that there should be a fixed number of asylum seekers that Italy takes. The ex-premier also suggested Rome should threaten not to pay its EU contributions if it does not get more help with the Mediterranean migrant crisis. "We must say that there has to be a fixed number of arrivals, we should not feel guilty if we cannot receive them all," Renzi said. "We will talk about the balance sheet in 2018. "If other countries who have committed to receive (people) do not do so, I think it's right that Italy says that it won't contribute 20 billion to the EU budget".
