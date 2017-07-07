May retail sales down 0.1% on April - ISTAT

Rome
07/07/2017
Rome, July 7 - Retail sales dropped by 0.1% in value terms in May with respect to April and by 0.3% in volume terms, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency added, however, that retail sales were up 1% in value terms compared to the same month in 2016 and by 0.2% in volume terms. It is the biggest year-on-year rise in value terms since March 2016.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online