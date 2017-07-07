Rome

Berlusconi sees Marchionne as centre-right leader - reports

Ex-premier says FCA chief would be 'ideal'

Rome, July 7 - Forza Italia (FI) Silvio Berlusconi sees Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne as possible future premier candidate for the centre right, according to reports in Il Tempo and Libero Friday. Marchionne has said he would step down from the helm of FCA at the end of 2018. "His contract runs out in not such a long time and, if you think about it properly, he would be ideal," three-time premier Berlusconi was quoted as saying about Marchionne by Il Tempo during a meeting with journalists and newspaper publishers sympathetic to the centre right.

